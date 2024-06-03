Registration opens for WorkWave user conference set for February 2025

WorkWave, a provider of SaaS software solutions, opened registration for its 2025 Beyond Service User Conference — set for Feb. 2-5, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

The conference will offer workshops and networking opportunities, along with entertainment and social events.

“We’re so excited to once again be bringing together the many faces of field service to help empower them with the information, insights and tools they need to take their business further than it’s ever gone before,” said WorkWave CMO Aimee Rametta. “We are at a pivotal time in the field service industry, full of new challenges, new technologies and new economic factors. By maintaining open and in-person communication, we get to learn from and support one another as we continue to move our industries forward toward positive growth and success.“

This year’s guest keynote speaker will be Jason Dorsey, president of The Center for Generational Kinetics. Dorsey’s newest book for leaders is Zconomy: How Gen Z Will Change the Future of Business. He plans to share a new perspective on generational behaviors and how they interact with technology by bringing a new approach to understanding and unlocking the potential of each generation.

“As workforces change and younger generations take more interest in field service, it is essential to understand and unlock our generational differences,” said Dorsey. “Our differences are our strengths. Understanding the differences between how your peers operate and how you go through your day leads to increased business success, customer satisfaction and industry-wide innovation.”

Conference highlights will include:

Product bootcamps.

Thought leadership sessions that address industry challenges.

Product-specific sessions to help attendees master their software.

Opportunities for 1:1 meetings with product experts.

Networking events with industry peers.

Early bird pricing for the 2025 Beyond Service User Conference starts June 3 and ends Aug. 31. Visit here to learn more and to register for the event.