Registration opens the NALP’s Elevate 2023 show in Dallas

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) opened registration for its annual conference and expo, Elevate. The event will take place Sept. 10-13 at Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center in Grapevine, Texas.

Elevate is the national conference and expo for landscape maintenance, design/build, lawn care, irrigation and horticulture professionals offering management-level education and networking and peer learning.

“The attendee reviews and feedback from the first Elevate conference were exceptional — like nothing I’ve seen for a new conference in my decades in association management,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “We are thrilled to deliver such an inspiring, fun, and exciting conference and expo experience that enlightens and accelerates growth for attendees.”

The event’s education will focus on four key areas: team building (recruiting, retaining and developing employees), customer service and the customer experience, business and finance and operations. Elevate is designed for industry CEOs, decision-makers and key management staff members.

“Elevate is all about building connections with the best in the business,” said Wood. “Elevate brings together some of the top company owners, CEOs, directors, managers, HR and sales professionals to share their knowledge.”

Visit here to learn more and register for this year’s event. Register before June 15 to secure the best rate. Hotel rooms at the Gaylord Texan can only be booked after registering for the event. Companies bringing ten or more attendees receive the lowest registration rates.

The inaugural Elevate 2022 saw more than 1,500 attendees gather at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla.