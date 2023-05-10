Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Registration opens the NALP’s Elevate 2023 show in Dallas

May 10, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
The LM team including Publisher Bill Roddy, Jones, Editor Christina Herrick and Associate Publisher Craig MacGregor at Elevate. (Photo: LM Staff)

The LM team including Publisher Bill Roddy, Jones, Editor Christina Herrick and Associate Publisher Craig MacGregor were on hand for Elevate 2022 in Orlando. (Photo: LM Staff)

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) opened registration for its annual conference and expo, Elevate. The event will take place Sept. 10-13 at Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center in Grapevine, Texas.

Elevate is the national conference and expo for landscape maintenance, design/build, lawn care, irrigation and horticulture professionals offering management-level education and networking and peer learning.

“The attendee reviews and feedback from the first Elevate conference were exceptional — like nothing I’ve seen for a new conference in my decades in association management,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “We are thrilled to deliver such an inspiring, fun, and exciting conference and expo experience that enlightens and accelerates growth for attendees.”

The event’s education will focus on four key areas: team building (recruiting, retaining and developing employees), customer service and the customer experience, business and finance and operations. Elevate is designed for industry CEOs, decision-makers and key management staff members.

“Elevate is all about building connections with the best in the business,” said Wood. “Elevate brings together some of the top company owners, CEOs, directors, managers, HR and sales professionals to share their knowledge.” 

Visit here to learn more and register for this year’s event. Register before June 15 to secure the best rate. Hotel rooms at the Gaylord Texan can only be booked after registering for the event. Companies bringing ten or more attendees receive the lowest registration rates.

The inaugural Elevate 2022 saw more than 1,500 attendees gather at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla.

Related Articles

Why advocacy will be critical to help preserve the green industry’s future
The Big One: Solid as a rock
NALP’s Field Trip heads to Atlanta for in-depth look at Russell Landscape Group
Cuyahoga Community College shares the keys to its NCLC win
This article is tagged with , and posted in Today's Green Industry News

Post a Comment