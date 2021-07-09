Renewal & Remembrance landscape volunteers to improve grounds at Arlington National Cemetery, National Mall

On Monday, July 19, hundreds of landscape industry professionals will convene at Arlington National Cemetery and on the National Mall to offer their specialized skills to protect historic trees, enhance turf and improve irrigation systems.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Renewal & Remembrance event, the most significant landscape industry volunteer event in the country, organized by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

Projects at Arlington National Cemetery include lightning protection for nine historic trees; irrigation repair and upgrades at the Columbarium, the Administration Building and near the National Park Service’s Arlington House; and landscape, hardscape and landscape lighting projects.

“Our industry is honored to give back to two of our nation’s most important green spaces at Arlington National Cemetery and the National Mall,” said NALP CEO Britt Wood. “Landscape and lawn care professionals are stewards of the environment, and there are no better grounds to protect and enhance than these iconic public spaces.”

New this year, in coordination with the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service, approximately 100 landscape and lawn care professionals will help preserve the cherry trees near the Washington Monument. They’ll also perform needle tining and slicing the turf at the West Potomac Park sports fields in preparation for new Bermudagrass to be installed in the future.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the amazing NALP volunteer crews that will be on the National Mall helping to protect the iconic cherry trees and restore the turf on our very popular ball fields,” said Catherine Townsend, President and CEO of the Trust for the National Mall. “We are proud to be a partner with NALP and the National Park Service in preserving America’s Front Yard so it can be enjoyed by all who visit.”

Renewal & Remembrance will begin with concurrent opening ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. at the James R. Tanner Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery and at the Cherry Tree Grove near the Washington Monument. The grounds work will commence immediately after the ceremonies.

Renewal & Remembrance is supported by many industry partners who donate equipment and team member support, including lead partners Caterpillar, John Deere and New Holland Construction with additional support from SiteOne.