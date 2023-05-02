Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


RightLine ADDIT™ Herbicide

May 2, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: RightLine

Photo: RightLine

The wait is over for lowering your cost per acre while controlling broadleaf weeds faster. RightLine® ADDIT herbicide is the first post patent option of Carfentrazone labelled for turf. Carfentrazone rapidly penetrates into the plant cells and visible weed control may be apparent on foliage of susceptible weeds in 24 hours or less. Use RightLine® ADDIT herbicide as a tank mix partner with 3-way herbicides for greater efficacy, broader weed control and quicker knockdown of broadleaf weeds. Labeled for use on most cool and warm season turf in residential, commercial, and recreational turf.

Ask your distributor for a quote or contact RightLine to find a distributor near you.

Learn more.

Related Articles

PBI-Gordon: Surge® Broadleaf Herbicide
Barenbrug: Turf Saver® RTF®
STIHL Inc. Pro Battery. Built for Work.
Hunter Industries: Sharpen Your Professional Skills!
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment