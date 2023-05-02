RightLine ADDIT™ Herbicide

The wait is over for lowering your cost per acre while controlling broadleaf weeds faster. RightLine® ADDIT herbicide is the first post patent option of Carfentrazone labelled for turf. Carfentrazone rapidly penetrates into the plant cells and visible weed control may be apparent on foliage of susceptible weeds in 24 hours or less. Use RightLine® ADDIT herbicide as a tank mix partner with 3-way herbicides for greater efficacy, broader weed control and quicker knockdown of broadleaf weeds. Labeled for use on most cool and warm season turf in residential, commercial, and recreational turf.

