RightLine expands turf portfolio with carfentrazone herbicide

April 24, 2023 -  By
RightLine expands its turf herbicide portfolio with the addition of Addit herbicide, the company’s first post-patent alternative of the active ingredient carfentrazone.

“We expect many end users to use RightLine Addit in tank mixes with products that they’re already using, such as three-way herbicides,” Tim Zech, CEO of RightLine, said. “It makes sense and saves dollars.”

The first of four new turf herbicides from the RightLine in 2023, Addit is a 1.9-pound-per-gallon emulsion in water. The company says the formulation is tank-mix compatible with most other pesticides and will be available in 8-ounce and 64-ounce bottles.

