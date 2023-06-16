RightLine: LOYALTY 10XT

RightLine LOYALTY™ 10XT is a selective herbicide that provides broad spectrum post emergent weed control in both warm season and cool season turf. Combining the powerful herbicides Sulfentrazone and Carfentrazone, you will get a premium yellow nutsedge and green kyllinga control product. This formulation works by contact and residual activity and is absorbed by the shoots, roots, and foliage. RightLine LOYALTY 10XT can be used in established turf areas including residential, commercial and institutional lawns, athletic fields, golf course fairways and golf course roughs and other non-crop sites such as railroad rights-of way, highway, roadside, pipeline and utility rights-of-way, industrial areas, and fence rows.

Ask your local distributor for great pricing on this and the other RightLine products or contact us directly to find a distributor near you.

Learn more.