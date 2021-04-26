RISE survey shows high approval of specialty pesticide regulation

Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment (RISE) revealed new public opinion research about specialty pesticide regulation during the association’s annual CropLife America/RISE/Council of Producers and Distributors of Agrotechnology 2021 Regulatory Conference.

According to the research, those surveyed show strong support for the current federal and state pesticide regulatory framework. Key findings include:

80 percent of consumers believe pesticides play an important role in protecting their home, health and community.

More than 60 percent have used pesticides in or around their home this year.

Around 78 percent of consumers trust the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to effectively regulate pesticide products.

“Pesticides are essential to maintaining our health and safety at home, in public spaces and buildings and to protecting infrastructure and the environment,” said Megan J. Provost, RISE president. “It’s encouraging to learn that with everyone’s focus on public health during the past year, people understand the important role pesticides play in keeping them safe and healthy.”

Consumers showed trust in the U.S. EPA’s ability to regulate pesticide products, along with a high degree of trust in the role of state-level product regulation.Eight-two percent of the survey respondents also agree that the rigorous scientific review and regulatory process ensures that pesticide products can safely and effectively protect public health, safety and property.