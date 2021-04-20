Robin Autopilot acquires Mowbot, expands Husqvarna partnership

Robotic mowing technology company, Robin Autopilot, has acquired Mowbot, a robotic lawn care franchise business with 16 locations throughout the U.S The deal will also launch an expanded partnership with Husqvarna, a major investor in Mowbot and a current equity partner of Robin.

Following the deal, Mowbot will become known as “Mowbot Powered by Robin.” Mowbot will also move its headquarters from Durham, N.C., to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex where Robin is looking to expand its U.S. headquarters. The business will be managed by Robin Holdings, led by CEO Logan Fahey.

“Husqvarna is a pioneer in the robotic mowing industry, and we are pleased to partner with them even more directly as we work together to change how North America mows,” Fahey said. “Adding Mowbot’s experienced operators to the Robin platform will further our goal to expand our presence as a leader in disruptive RaaS technology for the lawn care industry.”

Mowbot’s operators will gain full access to all of Robin’s offerings, including:

A proprietary software package of fleet management, surveyor and customer acquisition tools.

Patented products such as Robin’s robotic door system for navigating around fences and tight spots.

Robin Academy, training and e-learning services.

The acquisition continues Robin’s expansion as in December 2020 it entered a similar arrangement with Weed Man to introduce the benefits of robotic mowing to a growing portion of the North American lawn maintenance and landscaping market.