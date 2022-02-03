Robotic lawn care companies introduce MowFleet system to U.S. market

Automated Outdoor Solutions (AOS) and Swedish greentech innovator Robotic Lawn Care Systems (RLCS) introduce the MowFleet system to the U.S. market.

“MowFleet is automation at its very best. Landscapers will get more done and achieve better results while addressing the labor shortage in the U.S.,” said Joe Langton of Automated Outdoor Solutions. “Not only does the MowFleet system operate independent of grid connection — it does so in a sustainable way as well. I see it as a significant addition to the AOS portfolio, greatly expanding our market opportunities. A win-win-win, with the end customer as the most obvious and ultimate winner. Finally, the end customer will enjoy a financial upside of mowing lawns using automation.”

Kalle Andersson, CEO of RLCS and co-inventor of the patented MowFleet system for commercial robotic lawn care, stresses end-users from now on can be focused on their core businesses, knowing they will get the best mowing results using this system.

“We get similar feedback from wherever we present the system: Citizens welcome the staff operating our noise-free solution, as opposed to when they arrive with heavy ride-on equipment,” Andersson said. “The fact that MowFleet uses 98 percent less energy compared to ride-on mowers, doesn’t hurt either.”

The effort is well-timed. California recently passed a law that will ban the sales of gas-powered lawn mowers, effective 2024.

“We saw it happen with catalytic converters for cars; California paves the way and others will follow,” said Andersson. “The legislation is now less than 700 days away, so it’s a great opportunity to adapt and make your business profitable.”

The year 2022 has already created important milestones for the MowFleet U.S. launch. The system recently received its first U.S. patent, covering the solution of grid-independent professional lawn mowing.

“It may sound like a cliché, but a leading automation dedicated company and end-user expert like AOS is the perfect partner for us,” Andersson said. “Their dedication to bridging the gap between greentech innovators like ourselves and the end customer will be instrumental to our success in entering the U.S. market.”