Rooted in Research: Drought Destroyer

June 20, 2022 -  By
Photo: BarenBrug USA

Photo: BarenBrug USA

Designed to withstand even the most excruciating droughts, Drought Destroyer is designed with you in mind. This premium grass seed mixture contains varieties that have been trialed extensively for drought with the sole purpose of long-term survival and improved color retention. On top of this, Drought Destroyer has been tested for drought tolerance across the country so when you go with Drought Destroyer, you know you’re planting seeds for a sustainable future.

Learn more here! 

