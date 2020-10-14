Rosborough Partners merges commercial business with LandCare

Rosborough Partners (RPI), a leading landscape design, build, and maintenance firm in the Chicagoland area, has narrowed its focus to residential services and selected LandCare to assume its commercial business.

For the past 30 years, RPI has provided full-service landscaping solutions to commercial and residential clients. RPI partner Blaine Owens will now lead the integration with LandCare as vp of client relations, while founder Philip Rosborough will continue to lead RPI.

“This is an exciting time for our commercial team. They are joining an industry leader with core values and a culture that closely resembles ours — putting their people and customers first,” said Phil Rosborough. “And Rosborough Partners will continue to grow our residential design, build and maintenance business in the same manner that we have in the past.”

This merger marks LandCare’s entry into Chicagoland and Milwaukee, just months after planting flags in Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis.

LandCare partner and Executive Vice President Neil Carter, who has been instrumental in expanding the company’s presence in the Midwest, believes that LandCare will benefit from assuming RPI’s strong, existing infrastructure. “Rosborough Partners built a strong commercial maintenance business focused on premier properties across the market,” he said. “In addition to a talented, well-led team, they have a balanced portfolio of loyal customers. We are excited to build on such a solid foundation to enter and serve the greater Chicago area.”

“I am excited to grow our business with the support of a larger partner exclusively focused on commercial maintenance,” Owens said. “I’ve known and respected Neil and many of the leaders at LandCare for over three decades, so reorganizing our team under people I know and trust is incredibly reassuring and makes the transition much easier.”