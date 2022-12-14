Ruppert Landscape doles out $28M in employee bonuses following Knox Lane partnership

Ruppert Landscape, No. 11 on the 2022 LM150 list gave appreciation bonuses to its employees with the company for more than a year as a thank-you for the role they’ve played in the company’s growth and development. More than 1,200 employees — excluding the top leadership team — received bonuses ranging from $7,000 to just over $200,000 from the proceeds from the company’s recent partnership with investment firm, Knox Lane.

“Everyone receiving this bonus was instrumental in helping create the value that we’ve been able to realize,” said CEO Craig Ruppert. “This bonus is money that is well-deserved and a way for us to acknowledge the value of our teams’ contributions and the essential role that they will play in our company’s future.”

Years of service and salary determined bonus amounts.

“Our philosophy has always been to take great care of our employees, who in turn will take great care of our customers. Every team member at Ruppert is committed to excellence every day,” added Phil Key, president of Ruppert Landscape.