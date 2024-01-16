Ruppert Landscape enters South Carolina market with addition of The Greenery of Charleston

Ruppert Landscape, No. 13 on the 2023 LM150 list, expanded its services in South Carolina with the acquisition of The Greenery of Charleston.

Owned and operated for 15 years by Andrew Dupps, The Greenery of Charleston provides commercial landscape maintenance and is an installation provider in the Charleston market. Together with partners Dennis Hensley and Tom Murray, along with the support of approximately 320 talented team members, the company serves customers in Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, Johns Island, Kiawah Island and Summerville.

“We are eager to enter the South Carolina market through this partnership with The Greenery of Charleston,” said Phil Key, CEO of Ruppert Landscape. “Their reputation for superior service delivery, strong customer relationships, and commitment to team development and growth fits perfectly with Ruppert’s values and I could not be more excited about the opportunities of the combined businesses. This is a great group of people and we are proud to be associated with them.”

According to Ruppert, the acquisition of The Greenery of Charleston aligns with its vision to continue to expand the company’s footprint within current and adjacent markets.

“When deciding on a partner, Ruppert’s culture really resonated with us,” commented Dupps. “Their track record of growth, customer service and passion around development and opportunity for team members aligns perfectly with our priorities.”