Ruppert Landscape opens new location in Dulles, VA

Ruppert Landscape has expanded its landscape management operations to include a new location in Dulles, Va.

This branch joins six existing landscape management branches in Virginia, located in Gainesville, Alexandria, Fredericksburg and Richmond (north, south and east), and will serve existing customers as well as new growth in the region.

“Every time we grow in the markets we serve, it gives us more density, which means less travel time to our jobs and provides more value to our customers,” said Fred Key, region vice president. “Perhaps most importantly, it allows us to provide growth opportunities for our employees.”

The Dulles branch will be led by Tom Flint, who has recently been promoted to branch manager.

The Dulles, Va., branch will primarily serve clients in Loudon and Fairfax County and offer the following landscape management services: grounds management/contract services; design and landscape enhancement; turf care; irrigation system management; pond and lake management; arbor care; snow and ice management; lighting and holiday decorations.

The opening of this new location provides an opportunity to grow the Ruppert team, with several openings for field manager, assistant field manager, crew member and various other positions, according to the company.