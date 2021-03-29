Ruppert Landscape opens new North Carolina location

Ruppert Landscape is expanding its landscape management operations with a new location in Durham, N.C. The new location joins two other branches also located in the state. The branch will be used to serve existing customers as well as support new growth in the region.

“Like many of our branches the Durham office evolved from a satellite operation and its permanent establishment is a strategic move designed to better serve our customers,” said Fred Key, region vice president for the company’s landscape management division. “When we open new facilities in the regions where our customers’ properties are concentrated it allows us to be more responsive and efficient in our work.”

Sam Wells, who has been with the company for eight years and led the Raleigh team for the past four years, will lead the Durham facility as branch manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied horticulture science from SUNY Cobleskill and is a landscape industry certified technician (CLT) and certified commercial applicator with more than 27 years of combined landscape industry experience.

“Over the past several years, Sam has led the Raleigh team in building strong customer relationships and building a solid team,” said Key. “He has taken on the challenge of opening this new location and expertly navigated the purchase and reconstruction of the new facility and is busy putting together his team. We have complete faith in his ability to get the Durham operation up and running and are excited to see what the future holds for them.”

The Durham branch will primarily serve clients in Research Triangle Park, Morrisville, Chapel Hill and Durham, N.C., and will offer various landscape management services.