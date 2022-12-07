Ruppert Landscape teams up with investment firm

Ruppert Landscape, No. 11 on the 2022 LM150 list with $249,000,000 in 2021 revenue, partners with Knox Lane, a growth-oriented investment firm. Ruppert said its management team, led by CEO Craig Ruppert, will continue to lead the operation and remain significant minority owners in the business.

“We are excited to partner with Knox Lane, a strategic move that will enable us to accelerate our growth and provide further opportunity for our team,” Ruppert said. “Their capital, experience and strong track record of partnering with leading companies will enable us to continue our focus on helping our team achieve their professional and personal goals, delivering high-quality commercial landscaping services to our customers and giving back to our community.”

Ruppert said this partnership with Knox Lane supports the operation’s long-term vision to grow the company’s footprint within current and adjacent markets and expand organically and through strategic acquisitions.

“Providing opportunity for our team is at the heart of everything we do,” said Ruppert. “With growth comes an increased ability for our team to learn more, take on more responsibility, get promoted and earn more. The additional financial and strategic resources provided by Knox Lane will enable us to provide even more opportunity for our team and will help facilitate our continued evolution.”

Ruppert started in the green industry in the 1970s when he began cutting his neighbor’s yards to earn money. Today, Ruppert Landscape, headquartered in Laytonsville, Md., serves commercial clients in nine states with 30 branches and employs nearly 2,000 people.

“We are very proud of our team and the successful business we have established together,” said Phil Key, president of Ruppert Landscape. “We look forward to leveraging Knox Lane’s extensive operational expertise and experience building and scaling high-quality businesses as we continue to focus on growing our team, serving our customers, and innovating across all facets of our organization.”