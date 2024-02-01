Ryan Lawn & Tree celebrates team success at company event

Last week, more than 500 landscape professionals from across Ryan Lawn & Tree from various branches met in Overland Park, Kan., to celebrate each other's accomplishments from the past year.

Last week, more than 500 landscape professionals from across Ryan Lawn & Tree gathered for the 2024 Ryan Reunion. During the event, members of the company’s various branches meet in Overland Park, Kan., to celebrate each other’s accomplishments from the past year.

Consultant Mary Messner was the event’s keynote speaker and moderated “Women Leading the Way,” a panel highlighting the impact women at Ryan are making in the green industry.

LM‘s Seth Jones was in attendance and met up with some of Ryan’s team to learn what makes the company a special place to work.

