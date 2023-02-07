Awesome landscaping companies should have awesome sales to match.

Whether it’s expert horticultural knowledge, top-notch client communication, truly sustainable practices or unmatched compliance and reporting, too many companies simply haven’t enjoyed the revenue and profit deserved for the value the companies bring to clients.

The reason is that the selling conversations frequently leave prospects thinking these services would be really nice to have. Salespeople feel great about all the compliments they receive from prospects about how wonderful those awesome features would be — and they stop short of where they need to take the conversation.

It all leads to wasted time and lackluster sales.

From would-be to must-have

Instead, sales meetings need to get prospects to believe these items are must-haves.

The difference is in the real value to the professional and personal life of the prospect. Does this feature save time in their overpacked schedule driving to sites? Does this feature help the company reach its sustainability goals? Does this feature boost curb appeal and lead to increased sales for the customer?

Salespeople must help prospects understand that these services help solve real problems to get them from nice-to-have to a must-have. When salespeople make this leap, it isn’t just that revenues and profits increase dramatically.

Customer satisfaction also increases because the client links the value of the service to real outcomes that matter for the client and their organization. This process isn’t about convincing anyone of anything — it’s about better understanding the customer through discovering what is really important to them and solving those issues beyond the actual service.

By taking more time with prospects to ask great questions about what makes their job difficult instead of just asking service-related questions, salespeople can help uncover real issues and position the features of their company as true solutions. When they do, increased sales, profit, and value always follow. Uncovering must-have reasons to buy is simply a must-have talent for those who sell.