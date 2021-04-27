SavATree adds Branches Tree Experts in DC metro area

Professional tree, shrub and lawn care company SavATree has acquired Branches Tree Experts of Kensington, Md. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Branches Tree Experts is a full-service arboriculture and forestry consulting company that has been serving customers since 1988. Michael Guercin, Branches Tree Experts founder, will be joining the existing SavATree team in the Rockville, MD branch along with the rest of his staff.

“We’re thrilled about our partnership with an industry leader like SavATree and look forward to showcasing our newly expanded service offerings to our loyal clients,” Guercin said. “In addition to the residential and commercial tree and plant health care services that we’ve become known for, we will now offer professional lawn care, deer deterrents, organic options and holiday lighting as well.”

SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone said, “Branches has established themselves as a leader in the DC Metro area by delivering outstanding tree and plant health care for decades. We’re very excited about the opportunity to partner with such a quality company.”

This is the latest acquisition that continues the expansion for SavATree, which has made multiple deals throughout the year.