SavATree adds Central Texas Tree Care

SavATree — No. 7 on the 2022 LM150 list — added Texas-based Central Texas Tree Care. The merger marks SavATree’s second office in the state.

“We are so excited to join forces with Central Texas Tree Care, one of the leading competitors in the Austin market with an experienced staff and significant industry expertise,” said SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone. “Our teams share a deep commitment to our clients and to excellent service, and we’re thrilled to begin serving our Austin clients expanded offerings.”

Central Texas Tree Care specializes in general tree care and plant health care for residential and commercial clients in the Austin area. Owners Andy Johnson and Javier Robles, along with their team, will remain on board with SavATree.

“Our partnership with SavATree, a leader in the industry, means that we can take our business to the next level. We’re glad to be keeping our entire team onboard to continue the same relationships that we’ve built with our clients and now provide them with expanded and enhanced resources,” said Johnson.

The merger with Central Texas Tree Care is SavATree’s eighth of 2022. The company’s most recent acquisition of Capital City Tree Experts came in mid-September.