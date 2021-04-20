SavATree continues expansion with recent acquistion in Michigan

SavATree expanded in the North shore region of Michigan. The company has acquired Advanced Arboriculture by Arbor-Olin of Rochester, Mich. Advanced Arboriculture is a full-service tree care company that has been serving customers for more than forty years.

Advanced Arboriculture founder, Terry Jenkinson, will be joining the SavATree team along with members of his staff, to ensure a seamless transition for clients.

“I’m very pleased to be joining such a successful and well-run company as SavATree,” said Jenkinson. “In addition to the excellent arboriculture customers have received, we will now offer the following additional services: professional lawn care, deer deterrents, organic options and holiday décor.”

SavATree says this union further strengthens the company’s service at its Troy and Orion branches to customers throughout the Detroit tri-county area.

“We’re happy to be joining forces with such a respected tree company as Advanced Arboriculture,” says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone. “We look forward to offering current and new customers in the Tri-County region our broad range of science-based, environmentally responsible services in the care of their properties.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.