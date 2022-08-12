SavATree continues pattern of growth with latest merger

No. 7 on the 2022 LM150 list, SavATree of Bedford Hills, N.Y., merges with Barrett’s Tree Service in South Burlington, Vt. This marks the first office in Vermont and the 70th branch nationwide for the $295,000,000 in 2021 business.

Barrett’s Tree Service, a third-generation family-owned and operated company, specializes in all aspects of tree care and preservation as well as plant health for homeowners and commercial clients in the Burlington area.

“We are honored to have worked with so many local families and business owners over the years and look forward to partnering with a company that shares our same dedication to quality service, professionalism and protecting client properties,” said Brett “BJ” Barrett, a co-owner of the business.

SavATree said BJ Barrett and co-owners Todd Barrett and Joe LaRock will remain with the company.

The addition of Barrett’s Tree Service is the company’s eighth move this year, following additions of Buckley the Tree Care Specialists in New Berlin, Wis.; Utah Tree Works in Orem, Utah; Abundant Tree Care Services in Louisville, Ky.; Bozeman Tree, Lawn and Pest in Bozeman, Mont.; Nels Johnson Tree Experts of Evanston, Ill.; Lueders Environmental and Lueders Tree and Landscape of Medfield, Mass.

“We are excited to partner with Barrett’s Tree Service, a company with such a rich family history rooted in the area for almost 70 years, and a strong commitment to high quality standards,” said Carmine Schiavone, SavATree CEO. “We look forward to growing the Burlington market with Barrett’s local expertise and providing customers with an enhanced portfolio of services.”