SavATree expands in Houston with addition of Texas Tree Team

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2022 LM150 list acquired Texas Tree Team, a full-service residential tree care company in Houston. Glen Ginzel, owner of Texas Tree Team, and Texas Tree Team employees will join SavATree.

Texas Tree Team has been in operation for more than a decade.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with a respected company like Texas Tree Team,” said SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone, CEO of SavATree. “We look forward to offering current and new customers in the Houston area our broad range of science-based, environmentally responsible services in the care of their properties.”

The addition of Texas Tree Team is one of several in the Lone Star State by SavATree including the additions of Arbor Care of Houston; Preservation Tree of Dallas, Fort Worth and Anna; and Central Texas Tree Care of Austin.