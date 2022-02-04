SavATree expands in Massachusetts

SavATree merged with Massachusetts-based companies, Lueders Environmental and Lueders Tree and Landscape of Medfield, Mass.

SavATree said this merger broadens its presence in Massachusetts, serving clients north, west and south of Boston. The Medfield office marks SavATree’s fifth Massachusetts operation, as the company currently has branches in Cape Cod, Lincoln, Middleton and Hanover, Mass.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Michael and Connie Lueders who have built their business around a thoughtful approach to the environment and horticulture, while staying on the leading edge of best practices,” said Carmine Schiavone, CEO of SavATree. “Lueders Cos., like SavATree, is a customer-centric company, and we look forward to joining forces to service the relationships that Lueders Cos. has gained the trust of over the years.”

For almost 40 years, Lueders Cos. have been providing high-quality service, care and professionalism. Lueders Co. owners Michael and Connie Lueders, along with their dedicated team, will remain on board with SavATree.

“We align so closely with SavATree’s services, client care standards and thoughtful, scientific approach that we knew partnering with them would allow the integrity of our services and values to continue,” the couple said in a release. “Our long-term clients look to us to know and understand their properties. Joining forces with SavATree allows us to provide even more resources, training and technologies.”