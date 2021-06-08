SavATree expands in New Jersey

Bedford Hills, N.Y.-based SavATree, a professional tree, shrub and lawn care provider, is buying New Jersey-based lawn care company Tree-Tech of Mount Freedom, N.J. SavATree said this acquisition gives the company a branch operation in Randolph, N.J., and expands existing operations in its Basking Ridge, Mountainside, Princeton and Wyckoff locations in the Garden State.

Tree-Tech has provided pruning, tree removal, deep root fertilization, plant health care and professional lawn services in New Jersey for nearly three decades. Co-Founders James Bellis and Robert Finnesey will remain with SavATree, as will their team of arborists, technicians and office personnel.

“When you spend 27 years building a business and a loyal customer base, the decision to partner with another company is not taken lightly,” Finnesey said. “This partnership will allow us to continue providing top-notch tree and lawn care to our customers while offering an ever-wider range of services including deer deterrents, expanded organic options and consulting services.”

SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone added, “Tree-Tech’s reputation for excellence in New Jersey dovetails perfectly with SavATree’s culture and the services delivered.”