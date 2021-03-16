SavATree expands in Rhode Island market

SavATree acquired Kaiser Tree Preservation of Exeter, R.I. This marks SavATree’s first Rhode Island office and 52nd branch operation.

“We’re very excited to join forces with Kaiser Tree Preservation, a leader in professional tree care in Rhode Island, that has a legacy for outstanding service,” said SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. “We are confident that our teams are a great fit, and together, we will continue to serve our customers to the highest quality standards.”

Kaiser Tree Preservation has been providing a loyal customer base in Rhode Island with general tree care and plant health care services since 1974.

Kaiser Tree Preservation built an extensive tick and mosquito control program, which will complement SavATree’s existing services. In addition to the current offerings, clients will now have access to a wider range of services including professional lawn care, additional organic options and consulting services.

“SavATree shares our same philosophy and commitment to upholding an environmentally responsible approach to landscape care,” said Kaiser’s founder Herb Kaiser. “Together, we will continue to provide our customers with top quality services.”