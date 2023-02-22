SavATree expands in Western Massachusetts with latest merger

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2022 LM150 list added Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping of Hadley, Mass. The merger marks SavATree’s sixth office in the state and expands its regional coverage in the state.

Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping specializes in arboriculture as well as plant care services for homeowners and commercial clients in Western Massachusetts.

“We are very excited to partner with the leading company in the industry and continue to provide the local service you rely on while benefitting from a broader scope of services,” said Lester. “Customers will now have access to enhanced tree and plant health care services, as well as new offerings including lawn care and organic options.”

Owner of Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping, Cory Lester, along with the team will remain on board with SavATree.

“The SavATree Team is thrilled to welcome Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping aboard, a trusted company with a loyal client base who shares our commitment to high quality standards,” said SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone. “They bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in arboriculture in the Western Massachusetts area, and we’re excited to begin providing customers with an enhanced portfolio of services.”

The merger is the first for the company in 2023 and continues the 2022 acquisition trend for the company. SavATree made ten mergers in 2022 closing out the year with the addition of West Michigan Tree Services, Capital City Tree Experts and Central Texas Tree Care.