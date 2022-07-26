SavATree expands in Wisconsin market with latest merger

SavATree, No.7 in the 2022 LM150 list and headquartered in Bedford Hills, N.Y., merged with Wisconsin-based tree care company, Buckley The Tree Care Specialists. The merger brings SavATree’s presence to the Milwaukee market, serving customers throughout Southeast Wisconsin and the surrounding areas.

“Joining forces with a company like Buckley The Tree Care Specialists will allow us to provide professional services to a broader range of customers and to also have a stronger presence in the Midwest,” said SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone. “This merger marks our first two locations in the Milwaukee area.”

Since 1963, Buckley The Tree Care Specialists serviced customers in the greater Milwaukee area.

“The partnership between SavATree and Buckley enhances our ability to expand service offerings while gaining support from a leader in the green industry,” said Tim Harris, owner of Buckley The Tree Care Specialists. “Additionally, SavATree’s professional approach and commitment to both their employees and customers really aligns with the values and standards we’ve set at Buckley The Tree Care Specialists.”

The move continues SavATree’s expansion efforts as the company recently expanded in Utah following a merger with Utah Tree Works. Earlier this year SavATree also completed two mergers allowing the company to expand operations in Montana and Massachusetts.