SavAtree expands into Oklahoma with acquisition of Preaus Landscape of Tulsa

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2022 LM150 list, merged with Oklahoma-based Preaus Landscape of Tulsa. The move marks SavATree’s first office in the state.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Preaus Landscape aboard, a highly reputable company that has operated in the Tulsa region for 40 years. We look forward to supporting clients in Tulsa with expanded service lines and science-backed treatment options to continue keeping their landscapes healthy and safe,” said SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.

Preaus Landscape of Tulsa specializes in tree care for residential and commercial clients, as well as numerous properties in the Tulsa community including Philbrook Museum of Art, The Gathering Place, University of Tulsa, Utica Square Shopping Center, Garden Park HOA and the Tulsa Technology Center. Founders and owners Bill and Ken Preaus, and co-owner Tyler Cook, along with their team, will remain with SavATree.

“We are very excited to be working with SavATree, a company that has a high level of professionalism and a great reputation in the industry,” said Cook, a branch manager with Preaus. “This partnership will provide our customers with the benefit of expanded programs, enhanced service offerings and deeper resources to continue caring for their landscapes.”

The move is the latest for SavATree following additions of Barrett’s Tree Service in South Burlington, Vt.; Buckley the Tree Care Specialists in New Berlin, Wis.; Utah Tree Works in Orem, Utah; Abundant Tree Care Services in Louisville, Ky.; Bozeman Tree, Lawn and Pest in Bozeman, Mont.; Nels Johnson Tree Experts of Evanston, Ill.; Lueders Environmental and Lueders Tree and Landscape of Medfield, Mass.