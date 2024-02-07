SavATree expands presence in three states with latest mergers

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2023 LM150 list, recently completed three mergers to continue to build SavATree's presence nationwide.

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2023 LM150 list, recently merged with Ken’s Tree Care, T4 Tree Services and Yellowstone Valley Tree Surgeons. The partnerships help to continue to build SavATree’s presence nationwide.

“In joining forces with Ken’s Tree Care, T4 Tree Services and Yellowstone Valley Tree Surgeons, SavATree is not only deepening its presence in key markets but also partnering with companies with decades of arboricultural expertise and caring for the environment,” Carmine Schiavone, CEO of SavATree. “These partnerships are a testament to our shared commitment to elevating the standard of tree care service in the U.S.”

Founded by Ken Barber, Ken’s Tree Care, based in Northvale, N.J., has provided tree care services for more than 40 years in.

“Our commitment to tree preservation and customer service have been the driving forces behind our growth in Northern New Jersey. Joining forces with SavATree allows us to expand our reach, capabilities and services while maintaining the personalized service that has been our hallmark,” said Barber.

T4 Tree Services, located in Grand Junction, Colo., provides tree and plant health care services.

“This partnership enables us to leverage SavATree’s resources to enhance the quality of services we provide to our clients in Grand Junction and surrounding communities,” said Teddy Hildebrandt, owner of T4 Tree Services. “With SavATree’s sister branch already thriving in Carbondale, this collaboration further fortifies our regional presence, pooling resources and capabilities.”

Yellowstone Valley Tree Surgeons, a tree care company in Billings, Mont., joins SavATree with 40 years of experience, led by Tom Yelvington and Maggie Joy.

“Our growth over the years has been fueled by a commitment to spreading environmental awareness in the community. By joining forces with SavATree, we aim to amplify our impact and use our business as a platform to improve tree and plant health and safety for both the earth and our local community,” said Yelvington.

The move continues the acquisition trend for the company. Recent moves include mergers with Arborscapes, Mr. Amoto Lawn & Tree Service and Sussex Tree and moves to expand into Tennessee and Colorado. In 2023 the company also added Utah-based Atlas Tree Service, Boise Tree, Texas Tree Team, Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping, West Michigan Tree Services, Capital City Tree Experts and Central Texas Tree Care.