SavATree expands presence in three states with latest mergers

|
SavATree, No. 7 on the 2023 LM150 list, recently completed three mergers to continue to build SavATree's presence nationwide.

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2023 LM150 list, recently merged with Ken’s Tree Care, T4 Tree Services and Yellowstone Valley Tree Surgeons. The partnerships help to continue to build SavATree’s presence nationwide.

“In joining forces with Ken’s Tree Care, T4 Tree Services and Yellowstone Valley Tree Surgeons, SavATree is not only deepening its presence in key markets but also partnering with companies with decades of arboricultural expertise and caring for the environment,” Carmine Schiavone, CEO of SavATree. “These partnerships are a testament to our shared commitment to elevating the standard of tree care service in the U.S.”

Founded by Ken Barber, Ken’s Tree Care, based in Northvale, N.J., has provided tree care services for more than 40 years in.

“Our commitment to tree preservation and customer service have been the driving forces behind our growth in Northern New Jersey. Joining forces with SavATree allows us to expand our reach, capabilities and services while maintaining the personalized service that has been our hallmark,” said Barber.

T4 Tree Services, located in Grand Junction, Colo., provides tree and plant health care services.

“This partnership enables us to leverage SavATree’s resources to enhance the quality of services we provide to our clients in Grand Junction and surrounding communities,” said Teddy Hildebrandt, owner of T4 Tree Services. “With SavATree’s sister branch already thriving in Carbondale, this collaboration further fortifies our regional presence, pooling resources and capabilities.”

Yellowstone Valley Tree Surgeons, a tree care company in Billings, Mont., joins SavATree with 40 years of experience, led by Tom Yelvington and Maggie Joy.

“Our growth over the years has been fueled by a commitment to spreading environmental awareness in the community. By joining forces with SavATree, we aim to amplify our impact and use our business as a platform to improve tree and plant health and safety for both the earth and our local community,” said Yelvington.

The move continues the acquisition trend for the company. Recent moves include mergers with Arborscapes, Mr. Amoto Lawn & Tree Service and Sussex Tree and moves to expand into Tennessee and Colorado. In 2023 the company also added Utah-based Atlas Tree Service, Boise Tree, Texas Tree Team, Lyndon Tree Care & LandscapingWest Michigan Tree ServicesCapital City Tree Experts and Central Texas Tree Care.

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

More News
<em>Landscape Management</em> completes website redesign
Landscape Management completes website redesign

Landscape Management magazine is thrilled to announce the official launch of our brand new website.Keep Reading

Next Story
People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from McFarlin Stanford, Ruppert Landscape, LandCare and more
People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from McFarlin Stanford, Ruppert Landscape, LandCare and more

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2023 LM150 list, recently completed three mergers to continue to build SavATree's presence nationwide.Keep Reading

mergers and acquisitions

Greenwise Organic Lawn Care merges with The Green Team of Wisconsin

The Riverside Company acquires U.S. Lawns from BrightView

Mariani Premier Group adds Galbraith Grounds Management

Today's Green Industry News

People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from McFarlin Stanford, Ruppert Landscape, LandCare and more

SavATree expands presence in three states with latest mergers

LM and The Herring Group team for high-revenue, high-performer webinar

To top
Skip to content