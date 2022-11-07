SavATree expands presence in West Michigan following latest merger

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2022 LM150 list merged with West Michigan Tree Services. This merger marks SavATree’s third branch operation in the state.

West Michigan Tree Services specializes in care for residential and commercial clients, which SavATree said is a strategic fit with the company’s growth strategy.

“In reviewing the companies SavATree has partnered with, we see the highest quality leaders in our industry,” said West Michigan Tree Services owners, Dan Klaver and Larry Pfeifer. “We want to be a part of this melting pot of family-owned businesses that retain their local feel while benefitting from enhanced resources and dedicated staff.”

The owners, along with their team, will remain on board with SavATree.

“West Michigan Tree Services is a distinguished company in the West Michigan region that shares many of SavATree’s core values and commitment to top quality care. We’re very happy to continue the company’s legacy and support its clients with augmented service lines and science-backed treatment options,” said SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.

The merger with West Michigan Tree Services is SavATree’s ninth of 2022. The company recently completed the acquisitions of Capital City Tree Experts and Central Texas Tree Care.