SavATree grows in Pennsylvania with addition of Giroud Tree and Lawn

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2021 LM150 list with $217,000,000 in revenue last year, has acquired Giroud Tree and Lawn of Huntingdon Valley, Penn. SavATree said this merger will create a new branch operation in Huntingdon Valley and will service the greater Philadelphia area. This branch becomes SavATree’s third office in Southeastern Pennsylvania, in addition to Newtown and Conshohocken, and marks its 58th branch nationwide.

“Giroud’s reputation for incomparable customer satisfaction in Pennsylvania aligns perfectly with SavATree’s core values,” SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone said. “We look forward to bridging two highly respected businesses into one expert team, providing superior solutions and care for Pennsylvania properties.”

Giroud Tree and Lawn has been providing a complete range of services including pruning, tree removals, deep root fertilization, plant health care and professional lawn services in Pennsylvania for nearly five decades. Principals of Giroud, Lou Giroud and Drew Slousky, along with their team of arborists, technicians, and office personnel, will stay on with SavATree.

“SavATree has a long-standing reputation for excellence in both their personnel and the quality of services they deliver,” said Lou Giroud. “We are excited to add the resources of a national company to our local expertise. We know that this partnership will help us meet and exceed our customers’ expectations and allow us to continue to provide the level of high-quality tree and lawn care that they have grown accustomed to over the past 47 years,” he added.