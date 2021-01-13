SavATree merges with Arborwell Professional Tree Management

SavATree, completed its largest merger to date with Arborwell Professional Tree Management of California and Washington State. Operations include a corporate office in Hayward, Calif., plus six core branches strategically located in Oakland, Calif.; Redwood City, Calif.; Sacramento; San Diego; San Jose and Seattle. SavATree is a leading tree care company in the United States and ranked at No. 13 on the 2020 LM150 list.

Founded by Peter Sortwell in 2001, Arborwell has rapidly grown to become a leading provider of commercial tree care and management services on the West Coast by cultivating long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with customers and employees. Arborwell’s experienced International Society of Arboriculture-certified arborists serve marquee commercial clients, property management companies, real estate developers, contractors, municipalities, homeowner associations and homeowners.

“We are thrilled to expand into this region of the country and join forces with a best-in-class partner,” said Carmine Schiavone, CEO of SavATree. “We welcome Arborwell’s talented team to the SavATree family. Arborwell’s extensive knowledge of the West Coast’s unique tree care needs and experience working with an impressive scope of clientele will add a great partner to the SavATree family.”

Peter Sortwell, CEO and founder of Arborwell, said, “SavATree shares our same core values and high-quality standards, making this a great fit to move the company forward and provide clients with continued expert service and our employees with additional professional growth opportunities.”