SavATree merges with Urban Tree Service

SavATree has merged with New Hampshire-based tree care company, Urban Tree Service. This merger broadens SavATree’s market in the New England area, serving customers throughout New Hampshire, Maine and Northeastern Massachusetts.

“We are excited to partner with a company that has been named the No. 1 Tree Care Company in New England for four consecutive years,” said SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone. Joining forces with Urban Tree Service further assists us in building a strong base in the Northeast. This merger marks our sixth location in Massachusetts, our second site in New Hampshire and our first home in Maine.”

Urban Tree Service was founded in 1990. Ed Hopkins, president of Urban Tree Service, and his dedicated team will stay on with SavATree.

“SavATree was the clear choice for passing the torch, as our company’s core values mirror those of SavATree,” Hopkins said. “We’re confident that this merger will help our company grow, as well as bolster our employees’ value. The combination of updated technology, comprehensive training and top-of-the-line equipment will benefit our customers with enhanced quality and improved service.”