SavATree to add 4th Massachusetts location with acquisition of Glynn Tree Experts

Professional tree, shrub and lawn care provider, SavATree, has acquired Glynn Tree Experts. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Glynn Tree Experts has been providing tree care primarily to residential customers throughout the south shore of Massachusetts.

Glynn Tree Experts offers services including tree pruning, removal and stump grinding to keep properties beautiful, safe and protected.

“Joining forces with an experienced team and tree company like Glynn Tree Experts will allow us to provide professional services to a broader range of customers in the South Shore,” said SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. “We are excited to continue supporting current and new clients while providing an expanded portfolio of services, including professional lawn care, plant health care, organic programs and consulting services.”

The acquisition will create SavATree’s fourth branch office in Massachusetts, in addition to the current Cape Cod, Lincoln and Middleton branches.

“We are thrilled to join forces with SavATree, a very strong company that maintains a great reputation with their clients and offers expanded capabilities that we weren’t able to offer before,” said Glynn Tree Experts founder Chris Glynn. “We are thrilled to offer our clients science-based plant health care solutions and the backing and benefits of a national company.”