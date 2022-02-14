Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Scag Power Equipment, Kujo Yardwear launch new co-branded footwear

February 14, 2022 -  By
The new co-branded “Yard Shoe” featuring Scag Power Equipment's “Cat’s Eye Gold”. (Photo courtesy of Scag)

Work footwear brand Kujo Yardwear launched a co-branded version of its popular yard shoe with Scag Power Equipment. The shoe will have a unique color of black, grey and Scag’s “cat’s eye” gold.

“These high-performance Yard Shoes are the perfect fit when using your Scag mower, spreader/sprayer or blower,” said Meghan McCabe, corporate marketing manager for Metalcraft of Mayville/Scag Power Equipment. “We’re really excited for this new and unique collaboration.”

Kujo says its yard shoe is the company’s best-selling product. According to the company, it was the first and only shoe designed specifically for lawn care and landscaping. The shoe combines boot-like features including water- resistance, sturdy grip and durability with the best features of an athletic shoe (comfortable, light-weight, breathable).

“The lawn care community has been a huge supporter of our footwear, and they have been asking for a Scag version,” said Kujo Founder Shawn Langton. “We’re so fortunate to be partnering with a high-quality company like Scag, to offer this to the green industry.”

The new Kujo and Scag yard shoes will be available in late March 2022.

