Scag Power Equipment releases the company’s first electric mower

Scag Power Equipment, a manufacturer of commercial lawn mowers and debris/turf management equipment, has released its EVZ electric-powered zero-turn riding mower. The EVZ is the first electric-powered unit in Scag’s lawn mower lineup.

The EVZ is powered by a Vanguard 48V 5-kWh Lithium-Ion commercial battery pack. A Smartec by Hydro-Gear ZT-2800eTM electric drive system delivers smooth drive power and incredible maneuverability. Smartec D2eTM cutter deck motors provide strong cutting power and delivers maximum efficiency for extended run time.

The machine features Scag’s HeroTM cutter deck for a high quality of cut and heavy-duty construction allows for years of dependable service and productivity. According to the company, the low-maintenance mower design maximizes operator convenience with fewer grease points, no engine oil to change and no belts to replace.

Some features of the new mower include standard LED lights and a full-featured display screen that shows battery charge level, total hours of machine run time and provides system diagnostics. Additionally, onboard Bluetooth capabilities offer remote troubleshooting through the Smartec ConnectTM and Smartec MyMow apps.