Scag’s parent company buys Wisconsin manufacturing plant

Hoping to boost capacity for lawn mowers and other equipment, Scag parent company Metalcraft of Mayville Inc. bought Robbins Manufacturing Inc. in Fall River, Wisc.

Metalcraft will retain all of the more than 200 existing employees at the Fall River location and plans to double the headcount eventually. The acquisition does not impact the employment status for anyone in Metalcraft’s other facilities.

The Robbins location offers Metalcraft a strong, complementary workforce in a plant that is very similar and in close proximity to the company’s existing operations. The former Robbins facility provides needed capacity to support Metalcraft’s continued growth.

Metalcraft plans to immediately move some of its existing work into the Fall River plant while upgrading the facility.

Robbins Manufacturing Owner Greg Robbins said, “We are positive this will provide a strong future for the operation and its employees.”