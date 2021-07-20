Scepter adds SmartControl 5-gallon gas container

Scepter’s new SmartControl 5-gallon gasoline container includes a rugged rear handle for easier fueling.

Two handles, one on top and the other on the back of the container, provide for a balanced, comfortable way to refuel a wide variety of lawn care equipment and more.

“The new design for this durable container provides a clean, fast and hassle-free fueling experience,” said Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter. “The weight of a filled 5-gallon container can be heavy and bulky to pour. With the molded-in rear handle addition, the weight is more balanced. Users can gain a better ‘hold’ on both the top and rear of the SmartControl gas container. This makes for faster fills without spills.”

The newest addition to the Scepter SmartControl family joins existing 1-, 2- and 5-gallon containers designed for gasoline, diesel and kerosene. Each fuel container is designed with a unique push spout for ease of operation and safety.

“The innovative spout design of the SmartControl system allows the user to control the fuel flow rate without spilling a drop,” Marshall said. “As with other products in this line of dependable fuel containers, the five-gallon gas container with rear handle has a flame mitigation device for safety, plus a child safety cap.”

SmartControl containers are designed to substantially exceed ASTM and CPSC minimum standards. The 5-gallon gasoline container with its top and rear handles is also compliant with CARB/EPA guidelines.