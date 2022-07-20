Schill Grounds Management grows with two additions

Schill Grounds Management makes its first international acquisition with the addition of TLC Landscaping in London, Ontario. TLC Landscaping offers commercial landscaping and snow and ice removal services. The company will continue operating as TLC Landscaping as it joins the Schill family and will expand into the Toronto area in the coming months. TLC has repeatedly been voted a top landscaping company by The London Free Press and it holds an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau.

Schill Grounds Management said the combination of Schill and TLC will bring better technology and operational support for commercial and multifamily customers in the Ontario market, which has many similarities to Schill’s home market in Ohio.

Separately, Schill expands its service in the Cincinnati area with the purchase of Grounds Elite which provides complete grounds management service in that region for 20 years. Shill said this move deepens its service offerings and footprint throughout southwest Ohio and into the Dayton market as the company expands.

“We are very excited to add TLC’s visionary leadership team and employees to the Schill family as we come together to provide the very best service to customers in south Ontario and enter the Toronto market with strength and momentum,” said Jerry Schill, CEO of Schill Grounds Management and founder of the company nearly 30 years ago. “In Cincinnati, Grounds Elite gives us a greater service footprint and operational efficiency across southwest Ohio and Dayton.”

The acquisitions are the sixth and seventh purchases in less than two years. The company added Enviroscapes of Louisville, Ohio, in January; Ward + Thornton Landscapes, in Maineville, Ohio, and Fredericks Landscaping, in Cincinnati in April 2021; and the commercial division of The Ohio Valley Group in February 2021. With the TLC and Grounds Elite combination, Schill said it will employ a team of about 775.