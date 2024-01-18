Scorpion and ServiceTitan join forces to form strategic partnership

Scorpion, a provider of digital marketing solutions for local businesses, and ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades, formed a strategic partnership designed to improve and transform the world of marketing for the trades.

Scorpion will integrate with ServiceTitan’s cloud-based software platform to allow businesses to optimize marketing strategies and campaigns for more efficient and effective growth.

This collaboration will position Scorpion as the sole preferred digital marketing partner for ServiceTitan, and ServiceTitan as Scorpion’s sole preferred software partner for home services. Scorpion says it will work together with ServiceTitan to develop new product offerings to help businesses attract more leads, acquire more customers and generate repeat business.

According to the companies, the partnership between Scorpion and ServiceTitan, which includes the Aspire and FieldRoutes platforms, is designed to give home services businesses:

Greater lead conversions through modern and engaging websites, with powerful tools like online scheduling, AI Chat and more.

Better returns on digital advertising spend.

Improved transparency in marketing investments, attribution and performance.

End-to-end lead management that keeps customers in the ServiceTitan, FieldRoutes and Aspire platforms.

and platforms. Expert services to support customer retention and acquisition marketing.

Through its capabilities, such as website development, AI-powered search engine optimization (SEO), and return-on-investment (ROI)-driven advertising solutions, Scorpion is a trusted marketing provider to thousands of contractors across the trades. ServiceTitan’s integrated software as a service (SaaS) platform empowers residential and commercial home services companies by providing them access to an operational suite needed to run and grow their businesses.