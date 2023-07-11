Scotts Miracle-Gro sues pest control company

NBC4I in Columbus reports the Scotts Miracle-Gro company of Maysville, Ohio, filed a lawsuit against a company selling an electric mosquito killer for copyright infringement.

NBC4I reports Scotts Miracle-Gro registered 11 trademarks with “B GON” since 1996 and has used “B GONE” in relation to products since 1945.

Make Great Sales Limited applied for two trademarks for a mosquito zapper and insect repellant skin patch called “BUZZBGONE.” OMS Investments, a Scotts Miracle-Gro-related company, filed in opposition to these two trademarks claiming the name would confuse customers.

Scotts Miracle-Gro also filed a federal complaint, alleging Make Great Sales Limited violated federal, state and common law trademark laws, according to NBC4I. Scotts Miracle-Gro seeks to permanently bar Make Great Sales Limited from using “B GON’ and to recall and deliver all “BUZZBGONE” products and promotional material for destruction.