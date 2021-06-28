Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Scythe Robotics enters the industry with 52-inch robomower

June 28, 2021 -  By
0 Comments

“We’re building an electric version of the current commercials mowers, but it’s stronger and has the ability to be autonomous as well,” says Isaac Roberts, COO of Scythe Robotics. “There’s a high priority of these being reliable … there’s a lot of complexity… we’re effectively building self-driving cars that have blades of death on the bottom.” Roberts joins Seth Jones, Editor-in-Chief of Landscape Management to describe why he believes Scythe is the future of robotic mowers in the industry.

Related Articles

Seth’s Cut: How the green industry is proving durability
Scythe Robotics debuts company’s first professional autonomous mower
Celebrating 75 years of C. Caramanico & Sons with John Jr. and Bill Caramanico
Robin Autopilot acquires Mowbot, expands Husqvarna partnership
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Video
Seth Jones

About the Author:

Seth Jones, a graduate of Kansas University’s William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, was voted best columnist in the industry in 2014 and 2018 by the Turf & Ornamental Communicators Association. Seth has more than 19 years of experience in the golf and turf industries and has traveled the world seeking great stories. He is editor-in-chief of Landscape Management, Golfdom and Athletic Turf magazines. Jones can be reached at sjones@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment