Scythe Robotics enters the industry with 52-inch robomower

“We’re building an electric version of the current commercials mowers, but it’s stronger and has the ability to be autonomous as well,” says Isaac Roberts, COO of Scythe Robotics. “There’s a high priority of these being reliable … there’s a lot of complexity… we’re effectively building self-driving cars that have blades of death on the bottom.” Roberts joins Seth Jones, Editor-in-Chief of Landscape Management to describe why he believes Scythe is the future of robotic mowers in the industry.