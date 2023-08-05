Security camera from Canopy aims to provide peace of mind for truck owners

Canopy, a smart vehicle security startup, launched its first product, Canopy Pickup Cam which is now available for preorder. The company said it created Canopy in response to an increasing number of tradespeople and truck owners losing valuable tools, equipment and gear to theft.

The Canopy Pickup Cam is a connected security camera for pickup trucks, designed to provide real-time truck bed monitoring when the vehicle is parked and the owner is away.

“Every day, vehicle owners load their trucks with the tools that make their work possible. These vehicles are designed to transport their livelihood, yet, they offer little protection,” said Canopy CEO Christian Moran. “At Canopy, we saw these problems as an opportunity to redefine vehicle security. We combined the benefits found in smart home technology with our automotive and AI expertise to deliver a great connected experience for vehicle owners.”

The Pickup Cam provides customers with a complete view of the truck bed, with a 180-degree wide field of view, captured in HD. The camera has a dynamic LED bar that serves as an initial deterrent, signaling when the vehicle is under intelligent surveillance. Every Pickup Cam connects to a Canopy Hub, which provides cellular connectivity and dedicated power to enable continuous monitoring. The complete system can be self-installed in about 15 minutes.

The camera works with the Canopy Security app where you can view live video and past recorded events. Users will receive a push notification whenever suspicious activity is detected. Recorded footage is stored securely on the cloud. The app also includes an on-demand emergency help feature that connects users with an ADT professional monitoring agent.

Pricing and availability

Canopy said its initial preorder run is specifically designed for truck bed security and retails for $299, with a subscription of $14.99 per month. The subscription fee allows Canopy to protect you anywhere your vehicle is located at any time. The subscription also enables several benefits including 4G LTE connectivity, secure cloud storage for your data, real-time alerts, ADT emergency help, and access to future software updates and new feature rollouts. Preorders end in early fall 2023 and sales will then open to the general public.

For the first 1,500 devices, Canopy will offer a 50 percent discount off the MSRP of $299 and a monthly subscription of $14.99.