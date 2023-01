See the Bobcat Greenzie autonomous zero-turn mower in action

Charles Brian Quinn or “CBQ,” Greenzie CEO and co-founder, breaks down the features of the new autonomous mower including a ride-and-repeat system, where users can recut an area that has been mapped before. Lincoln Voss, innovation manager for Bobcat, also explains how the autonomous mower can also function as a traditional ride-on, offering users options in how they use it on the job site.