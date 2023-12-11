SENIX: 20V 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit

December 11, 2023 -  By
Photo: SENIX

Photo: SENIX

As The Official Power Tools of Richard Childress Racing, SENIX strives to deliver premium products and performance at an exceptional value. The 2-Tool Combo Kit features a 1⁄2-inch hammer drill driver and 1⁄4-inch impact driver. The kit also contains two 20V 2.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries, one battery charger, and a tool storage bag. The hammer drill has a keyless ratchet-ing 19-position clutch with a two-speed gearbox providing up to 2200 rpm.

The impact driver features an auto-load hex collet for a secure, one-handed bit connection. Both offer LED lighting to illuminate the workspace, reversible belt clips for convenience and a high-performance brushless motor for heavy duty applications.

