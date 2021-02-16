Sense Services expands to Colorado

Senske Services of Kennewick, Wash., acquired of ExperiGreen Lawn Care of Aurora, Colo.

Ranking No. 69 on the 2020 LM150 list with $33,200,000 in revenue in 2019, Senske Services said this expansion into Colorado is part of its plan to extend its reach in lawn, tree, and pest control services across the western U.S.

Founded in 1947, Senske Services provides pest control services as well as lawn and tree care. The company operates in Washington, Idaho and Utah, and it provides pest control services in Las Vegas.

“Senske’s dedication to customer service, employees, and 100 percent satisfaction guarantee made them an attractive option to continue the great work ExperiGreen had started,” said John Moehn, ExperiGreen president.

Current ExperiGreen employees and managers will remain with the Senske team.

“I am impressed with the team members here in Aurora,” said Chris Senske, president of Senske Services. “They have a lot to contribute to our success. I look forward to seeing them grow individually as they help Senske grow.”