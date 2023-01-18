Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Senske continues acquisition trend

January 18, 2023 -  By
No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 listSenske Services recently acquired Scientific Spray Service, which provides lawn, shrub and tree applications and pest control company, in Tacoma, Wash.

“We are thrilled to have made such significant progress in the mergers and acquisitions space this year,” said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services. “These acquisitions and partnerships allow us to better serve our customers and further our mission of providing top-quality services.”

The acquisition continues a pattern of growth for Senske, which recently received an investment from GTCR, a private equity firm, and acquired Washington-based DesertGreen. This acquisition marked Senske Services’ ninth in 2022, capping off a record-breaking year for the company, according to the news release.

