Senske continues to expand in Colorado with addition of Liqui-Lawn

Senske Services, No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 list, continues it’s growth pattern with the addition of Liqui-Lawn. Located in Longmont, Colo., Liqui-Lawn has been providing lawn care services to customers in the Longmont, Boulder and Loveland area since 1975.

“Senske was the right choice and their team made the selling process easy,” said Ed Gollaher, owner of Liqui-Lawn. “I have no doubt that Liqui-Lawn customers and employees are in good hands.”

Senske said Liqui-Lawn’s current employees joined the Senske team and will service customers from the Longmont location. Services expand with offerings such as tree care and pest control.

This is the sixth acquisition that Senske completed in the state of Colorado since entering the market in 2020.

“Adding Liqui-Lawn to Senske sets us up to expand further north of Denver,” said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services. “As we expand our reach across the country, our newly added team members will enable us to maintain our position as industry leaders by delivering exceptional customer service and expertise.”

Senske Services’s recent growth includes acquisitions in 2022 including Washington-based DesertGreen and Scientific Spray Services. Senske also received an investment from GTCR, a private equity firm.