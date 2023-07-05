Senske grows again with Virginia acquisition

Senske Services, No. 59 on the 2023 LM150 list, added National Turf Service of Springfield, Va. National Turf Service provides residential lawn care, pest control and home services.

National Turf Service started in 1970 as a family-owned and operated business, covering customers in Northern Virginia.

“When the time came for me to retire, I sought a partner who could provide the utmost care for my loyal customers and dedicated employees. Senske was the obvious choice. They possess the values and commitment that have defined National Turf,” said Clinton Quinn, former owner of National Turf.

National Turf Service will rebrand to Blades of Green and the Springfield, Va., office will serve as the second branch location. Brad Leahy, president of Blades of Green will take over both operations. Services will expand to include tree care.

“We are proud of the strong, dedicated team we have built at Blades of Green, and we are excited to welcome our new colleagues to the company,” said Leahy. “We look forward to continuing to grow and expand in the coming years.”

It has been a busy year for Senske Services, as the operation recently added Emerald Lawns of Austin, Texas; Barnes Quality Pest Control of Bend, Ore.; Liqui-Lawn of Longmont, Colo.; Blades of Green of Edgewater, Md.; and Scientific Spray Service in Tacoma, Wash.

